Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $804,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

