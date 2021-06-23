KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $273.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

