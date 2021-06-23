KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,858 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 268.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 514,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 489,919 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18.

