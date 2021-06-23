KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 491 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

