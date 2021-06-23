KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

