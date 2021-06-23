KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $282.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $282.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

