KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KE’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KE will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KE.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $205,238,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $203,956,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

