Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
NYSE:K opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 317.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.