Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 317.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

