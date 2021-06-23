Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Kering stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.98. 22,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.84. Kering has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $92.34.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

