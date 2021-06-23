KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 72.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 230,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 206,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

