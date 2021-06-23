Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. 2,598,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,997. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

