Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $48,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

