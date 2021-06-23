Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.17 ($99.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA KGX opened at €89.62 ($105.44) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.