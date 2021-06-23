Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Acquired by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Kirkland’s comprises 34.7% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kirkland’s worth $37,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 278,847 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,777. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $235,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $854,255. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

