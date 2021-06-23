KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $308.62 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.