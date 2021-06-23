Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $142.73 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,263.51 or 1.00178569 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,602,462,842 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,463,645 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.