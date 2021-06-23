Klever Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $169.04 million and $1.59 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00108623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00169272 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.89 or 0.99675653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

