Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
