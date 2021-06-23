Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

