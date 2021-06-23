Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.13. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1,848 shares traded.

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 939,997 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

