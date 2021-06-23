Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,821.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,865.96. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,103.24 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

