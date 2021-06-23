Korea Investment CORP Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

