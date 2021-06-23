Korea Investment CORP Sells 98,700 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $29,124,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $24,568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 121.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

