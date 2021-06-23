Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

NYSE DOV opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

