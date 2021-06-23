Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

