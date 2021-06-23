L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $7,905,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.68. 13,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.