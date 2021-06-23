Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.49. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.83. 7,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

