Lafitte Capital Management LP Sells 100,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Lafitte Capital Management LP decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises about 7.3% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 25,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

