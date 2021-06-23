Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 7,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. 352,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,699,013. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.