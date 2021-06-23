Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. 143,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.82.

