Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 108,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $5,840,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 224,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.83. 80,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,845. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

