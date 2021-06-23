Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $653.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking is a tailwind. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.22. The stock had a trading volume of 676,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $626.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Lam Research by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

