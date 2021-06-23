Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $42,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

