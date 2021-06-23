Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

