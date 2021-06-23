Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,979 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,313. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

