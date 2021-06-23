Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 5.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.30 and last traded at $98.49. 13,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.83.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.17.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 170.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Lemonade by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 29.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

