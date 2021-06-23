Leslie Hill Buys 82,497 Shares of Record plc (LON:REC) Stock

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Leslie Hill purchased 82,497 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

LON:REC opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Record plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.66 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.81 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.09. The stock has a market cap of £177.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.71.

Get Record alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Record’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.