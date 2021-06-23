Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Capitalization of $900,499.70

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $900,499.70 and $460.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,606.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.67 or 0.05914563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.01390354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00381000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00119331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.00631085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00379900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007428 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00038735 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.