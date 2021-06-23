Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.04. The firm has a market cap of £458.70 million and a P/E ratio of -59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

