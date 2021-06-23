Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 365 ($4.77) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a one year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.04. The firm has a market cap of £458.70 million and a P/E ratio of -59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.