Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 63.08 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.07. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).
