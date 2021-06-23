Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 63.08 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.07. Staffline Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

