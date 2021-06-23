Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

