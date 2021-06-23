Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,505.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,854.68 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

