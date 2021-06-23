Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.