Lido Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

