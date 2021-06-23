Lido Advisors LLC Sells 92,103 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 92,103 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

NYSE LUV opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

