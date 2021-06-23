Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

GIII opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

