Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.35 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00005014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $3.35 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00107791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00168445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,477.29 or 1.00080310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

