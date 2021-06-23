Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 6.1%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 3,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,301,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
ZEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
