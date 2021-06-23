Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 6.1%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 3,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,301,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

