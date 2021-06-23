Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.66

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 86948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of -71.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

