Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMNR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $110,805. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,805. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.