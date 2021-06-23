Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.